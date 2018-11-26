Share:

TRIPOLI - Libyan army and security forces killed 12 Islamic State militants near the southeastern town of Tazerbu after a deadly attack Friday, said a military source late on Saturday. “Joint forces of military battalions and security elements chased a number of remnants of the terrorists, who were hiding in the uninhabited site west of Tazerbu,” the source said.

A number of armed vehicles were destroyed, and weapons and ammunition were confiscated, it added.

The small oasis town of Tazerbu witnessed a deadly attack on Friday when dozens of gunmen on armed vehicles targeted its police station and a number of government buildings. 8 people were killed and more than 15 others were injured.

The terrorists also took dozens as hostages before they withdrew from the area. The source said the army issued orders to “respond to and eliminate the terrorists who attacked Tazerbu and killed innocent people.” The UN Support Mission in Libya on Saturday condemned the attack, calling on parties in the conflict to “immediately cease targeting civilians and civilian objects in compliance with International Humanitarian Law.”

Tazerbu is one of the most important groundwater sources supplying western and central Libyan cities with water.