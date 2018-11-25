Share:

KAMALIA-The Municipal Committee has condemned the terrorists' attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi and termed it an effort to sabotage Pak-Chinese growing ties.

Talking to media here the other day, MC Vice Chairman Ch Mehmoodul Hassan Jutt said that conspiracies to destabilise Pakistan through subversive acts will never succeed. He praised the security forces personnel for swift action to avert colossal damage by the terrorists. "High morale of the nation cannot be undermined through such cowardly acts of terrorism. The whole nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces to root out terrorism from the beloved country." he stated. The MC VC proclaimed that a handful of troublemakers wish to harm the CPEC project but they will never succeed in denting Pak-China brotherly relations taller than Himalaya and deeper than ocean.