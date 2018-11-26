Share:

Rawalpindi - Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its anti-encroachment operation confiscated 69 truckloads of goods from different areas of the city during the last three weeks.

According to a MCR spokesman, on the special directive of Lahore High court (LHC), the teams of MCR removed encroachments which were hampering the flow of traffic and cleared the footpaths occupied by vendors in several markets and on roads including Gungmandi, Sabzi Mandi, Iqbal Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Kohati Bazar, Saidpur Road, Commercial Market, Fawara Chowk, Bohar Bazar, Mochi Market, Amarpura, Bani Chowk, Sadiqabad and confiscated goods of encroachers while fines were also imposed on those indulged in encroachments.

The spokesman said that the enforcement staff would continue the operation, violators will be fined and their goods will be confiscated, adding that despite repeated warnings given to the violators, the encroachments have not been removed yet. Now onwards, strict action in accordance with the law is being taken, the spokesman added.