Share:

Islamabad - Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that continuous efforts of European Union towards promoting human rights in Pakistan are commendable and the EU had done effective work in the country. Speaking as a chief guest at the opening ceremony of the 4th Edition of Human Rights through Cinematography Films Festival at the PNCA here, the minister said that Pakistan had long and historic relations with the countries in European Union and with EU itself. He said he would like European Union to be proactive to look into what was going on in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said the way Kashmiris have been treated in Indian Occupied Kashmir is a matter of concern not only for Pakistan but for the whole world. He said human rights were all about understanding each other’s issues. “We all stand for freedom. We all stand for each other’s rights. So once the world will be able to define where their rights end and others rights start that will be the conclusion and the epitome of human rights,” he added. He said, “United Nations declaration of human rights was a milestone in human history. The start of human rights movement was very pessimistic and bitter but we are moving towards the right direction and that is important. This festival and other efforts that the world is making to achieve these high goals are commendable and all the governments and the saner elements of the society must support this movement,” he concluded. Ambassador of the European Union Jean Francois Cautain in his remarks said art and culture in general and documentary film in particular was playing an important role for understanding the world and its people.

Freedom for the Wolf, a German film kicked off the 16 day International Film Festival highlighting human rights through cinematography arranged by United Nations Information Centre in Islamabad (UNIC).

The film focused on the theme ‘Democracy is in crisis’ as a new generation of elected leaders are dismantling freedom and democracy. Filmed over three years in five countries, Freedom for the Wolf is an epic investigation into this new regime. From the young students of Hong Kong, to a rapper in post-Arab Spring Tunisia and the viral comedians of Bollywood, the film discovers how people from every corner of the globe are fighting the same struggle. They are fighting against elected leaders who trample on human rights, minorities, and their political opponents.

Director of the film Rupert Russell and his producers, Camilla Hall and Patrick Hamm, filmed in five countries, Tunisia, India, Japan, Hong Kong, United States, over three continents.

In their search for the modern meaning of freedom, they interviewed pro-China politicians, leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hindu nationalist vigilantes, Tunisian rappers, Bollywood comedians, and Trump-voting autoworkers.

The event is being arranged in celebration of 70 years of Universal Declaration of Human Rights in collaboration with European Union. The 4th edition of the international film festival will take place till 10 December featuring 27 thematic documentaries to be screened in Gujrat, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Mardan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Swat.

The documentaries focus on the universality of human rights and related stories across the world. Among the key themes are freedom of expression, minority rights, gender equality, access to justice and death penalty. Screenings will be followed by discussions with film makers, journalists, government and civil society representatives and human rights defenders.