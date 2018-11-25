Share:

ATTOCK/HAFIZABAD-The police continued raids for the arrest for Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan Workers and arrest as many as 45 workers of the party including the brother of it’s chief.

In Attock, brother of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan Chief, Amir Hussain Rizvi along with 30 workers of the party as the crackdown launched across the province continued. According reports, Section 144 has been imposed to check movement of political activists in the aftermath of the arrest of TLP chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizivi and avert any unpleasant situation.

According to police, a clash took place between police and TLP activists in Pindigheb area. The angry activists pelted stone on policemen which resulted in minor injuries to the police officials. Search and arrest operation against TLP activists is in progress in Naka Kalan, an area being considered as the place wherein TLP was founded.

In Hafizabad, 15 more workers of the TLP including its District President Saleemullah Saifi were arrested by the police from different areas of the district and shifted to District Jail.

It is to be recalled that about 75 workers of TLP were arrested during a crackdown in the district on Friday and Saturday. The police have been carrying out raids to nab remaining workers of the tehreek.

The police and other law enforcement agencies remained alert and elite force and local police kept on patrolling different roads to prevent any unpleasant incident. The city remained calm and no untoward incident was reported from any place of the district.