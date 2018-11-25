Share:

SIALKOT-Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah has said that Prime Minister’s “Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Programme (NPHSP) has drawn positive and encouraging public response in Punjab, saying that the project would be launched in other provinces soon as well.

The PM’s housing scheme has rekindled hopes the masses, especially of those having no own house, which can be gauged from encouraging public response and feedback. Addressing the party workers here, the provincial minister said that construction of the houses would be ensured as per the local culture of all the provinces on the available useless state lands which would also help reduce cost of construction of these houses. He said that Federal Housing Authority will play its pivotal role as a facilitator in the project.

The minister revealed that the Punjab government has set up land bank, which holds as many as one million kanals of the state land across the province for the housing scheme. He said that the government would start construction of the houses in three - Lodhran, Chishtian and Okara districts next month. He claimed that the government has been striving hard to remove all impediments for timely construction of the house scheme.