Share:

LAHORE - The Youth Commission for Human Rights conducted training workshops under the Wasaib Aman Kath (WAK) initiative in twenty villages of UC Jungle Kalraan of Bosan Town, Multan. A total of 349 people participated in the workshops.

Wasaib Aman Kath (WAK) is an initiative of the Youth Commission for Human Rights.

The purpose of this initiative is to create ‘community peace assemblies’ with the aim to promote peace and harmony in target villages of Bosan Town, Union Council Jungle Kalran Multan. Each Wasaib Aman Kath consists of various communities including community elders, teachers, farmers, minorities, local councilors, and representatives from different faiths and sects.

The aim of these WAKS is to serve as a common place where people from all segments of society can sit together to address local issues including extremism within their communities, and develop strategies to resolve conflicts with consensus.

Training participants engaged in active discussion about issues pertaining to extremism, terrorism and sectarianism.

They discussed the importance of religious peace and harmony, and came up with different ways to promote religious harmony in their communities.

They also discussed the importance of tolerance in society. To conclude the training, they made their individual social action plans geared towards promoting peace and tolerance in the society.