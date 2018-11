Share:

Zafar Ahmad Khan, former National Bank of Pakistan officer, passed away and laid to rest in an Allama Iqbal Town graveyard on Sunday. Quran Khawani for the departed soul will be held today at his residence C45, Neelam Block Allama Iqbal Town Lahore after Asar prayers about 3:30pm. The event will conclude before Maghrib prayers with Dua. The deceased was the father-in-law of The Nation staffer Naeem Malik.