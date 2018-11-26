Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority’s enforcement teams closed down eight food businesses – a fish point, restaurant, three chicken shops, bakery and two paan shops – on Sunday.

All food points were sealed over failure to meet hygiene standards and violating rules of PFA Act.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that PFA has sealed Saddique Fish point, located at Scheme Mor, for frying fish in substandard and rancid oil. Food safety team also discovered the worst conduction of the shop during the raid. Al-Fazal Restaurant was sealed due to poor hygiene, the presence of expired products and over non-compliance with PFA’s instructions.

An enforcement team raided a famous bakery (Rahat Bakery) in Harbanspura and sealed it after recovering expired food items including corn oil, juices, cola and energy drinks.

Provincial food regulatory body shut down two pan shops for selling ‘gutka’ that is injurious to health and causes mouth cancer and other diseases. DG said that the sale of hazardous gutka is strictly banned under the ongoing campaign against it titled “Gutka Free Punjab Mission”.

Similarly, meat safety teams visited the Tollinton Market to inspect the meat quality and food safety standards that set for butchers and chicken shops.

On the occasion, PFA sealed Bilal and Sons Chicken, Chaudhry Poultry Traders and Shop 64 on account of supply poor quality meat to customers. The utmost priority of PFA is to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food for people in Punjab, he mentioned.