KARACHI - The loss of millions of rupees was occurred as fire was broke out in plastic godown located in Korangi Industrial Area on Sunday. As per fire brigade officials, the fire erupted in godown having plastic material on Sunday evening on which at least two fire tenders were rushed soon after getting the complaint “Reacting on information, the fire tenders were immediately sent to the fire site which extinguished the fire,” he added

The fire brigade spokesperson said that the fire fighters managed to douse the blazes after the hectic efforts that long lasted for at least one hour. Fortunately, no human loss was reported but the goods worth millions of rupees were ablaze. The cause of the fire has not been established yet.

DC West for updating firefighting system

Deputy Commissioner district West Karachi, Zahid Hussain Memon asked all concerned departments and organizations engaged in the firefighting duties to update their systems and ensure that their system would response in the minimum time possible to tackle any disaster that takes place in the metropolis. During a meeting chaired by DC Zahid Hussain Memon here on Sunday, it was decided that an Integrated Firefighting Strategy will be made for better disaster management in the city.

The meeting was attended by the officials, including the Fire Officer of KMC, Assistant Commissioners, SITE Ltd, and SBCA. The meeting reviewed the resources and capabilities the organizations have with regard to the fire fighting. It was decided in the meeting that there should be a system that can work as a single command and control authority for the quickest response to disasters.

The DC directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to ensure that the building control rules relating to the safety in the buildings are being observed. In this regard, Zahid Hussain Memon also directed the Assistant Commissioners to monitor that buildings have safety arrangements in place and observe safety rules. The meeting pointed out the most of the buildings in the city does not provide escape routes. It was decided that buildings would provide the maps of the escape route to occupants and share with the fire fighting departments including KMC Fire Brigade Department. It was also decided that Fire Audit Survey of multi story buildings would be carried out.