Islamabad - Executive Committee of Prime Minister Endowment Fund has formally approved the project of `Conservation and Preservation of Shah Allah Ditta Caves’ in a meeting held at National History and Literary heritage (NH&LH) Division recently. The historical Shah Allah Ditta caves carrying the history of 2,500 years at the foothills of Margalla Hills in federal capital were in dilapidated condition since many years.

The task of conservation and preservation of this ancient legacy will be executed through Department of Archaeology and Museums (DoAM) working under NH&LH Division, said an official of NH&LH Division while talking to APP.

The meeting chaired by Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Shafqat Mahmood discussed the importance of Shah Allah Ditta Caves which were ruined due to extreme climatic effects and lack of preservation by the authorities in the past.

The Archaeology and Literary Heritage Endowment Fund was established with seed money of Rs 500 million to promote archaeology, national history and literary activities, the official said. Conservation of Shah Allah Ditta Caves is aimed at protecting this great historical legacy from any damage so that the next generations can associate them with the history, the official said. Despite the dilapidated condition, Shah Allah Ditta caves the in federal capital are attracting hundreds of visitors especially during the weekend with its historical significance, natural ambiance, greenery and picturesque beauty.

The historical Buddhist caves are situated at the centuries’ old Shah Allah Ditta village which is the custodian of historical and cultural legacy but the road leading to this village is in a dilapidated condition and creates difficulties for the tourists who visit this place for entertainment or research purposes.

Similarly, the old crumbling caves with fading Buddhist carvings, carrying a long history although sustained the extreme weather conditions but still are in a dilapidated condition and need immediate attention of the concerned departments for conservation and maintenance. According to the researchers, Shah Allah Ditta Village was used as a route from Kabul to Gandharan city of Taxila by Alexander the Great and Sher Shah Suri while Mughal rulers and other emperors often passed through while travelling between Afghanistan and India.

The Buddhist-era murals dating back to 2,400 years are still seen on the walls of the Shah Allah Ditta caves.

These caves are close to the shrine and tomb of Shah Allah Ditta.

The place has a great historical importance for a number of students, researchers and archaeologists who use to visit the place to carry out studies on different aspects of this popular heritage site however no step has been taken yet by the concerned authorities for conservation of these caves and developing into a tourism spot.

It is believed that the map of this place is just like the palace of Alexandar The Great.

Shah Allah Ditta city was a place where Hindus, Sikh and Muslims used to live at the time of Independence.

Around 12,000 students, researchers and tourists visit this place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and this number can be increased further if the concerned authorities pay attention to maintain this place. The Mango and Banyan Tree there are believed to be over 900 years old and were planted during Emperor Sher Shah Suri’s time and these are the focus of attention for most of the researchers.