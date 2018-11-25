Share:

SIALKOT-Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of Kartarpur Corridor on Nov 28, near Kartarpur-Shakargarh here. Preparations for the mega ceremony are underway at a brisk pace.

Several Indian Ministers, dignitaries, civil society activists including Indian lawmaker Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu are most likely to attend the prestigious ceremony on the special invitation of the Pakistani government.

Both nuclear neighbours - Pakistan and India have announced sitting up a corridor at Kartarpur border as a goodwill gesture to facilitate the Sikh community by giving them visa-free entry to visit Gurdawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur-Shakargarh near here (one of the holiest sites of the Sikh religion in Pakistan) for performing their religious rites.

Meanwhile, both Pakistani and Indian sides have started the construction work for establishing the Kartarpur Corridor for facilitating the Sikh community in Pakistan and India.

Under this warmly welcomed agreement, both of Pakistan and Indian will establish a special corridor namely Kartarpur Corridor besides providing customs facilities to the Sikh pilgrims as well. This project will complete in 2019, said the concerned officials.

GEPCO NICKS 2,193

POWER PILFERERS

The Gepco has got registered separate cases against as many as 2,193 consumers after they were caught red handed stealing power by special surveillance teams.

The power pilferers were found pilfering electricity from main electric cables or tampering with electricity meters. These pilferers were caught in Gujranwala Division's all six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts, during the ongoing crackdown on electricity pilferage and power thieves here.

According to the senior Gepco officials, police have registered 463 separate cases against power pilferers in Sialkot district; 415 cases in Narowal district; 151 in Gujrat district; 197 cases in Mandi Bahauddin district, 256 cases in Hafizabad district and 706 separate cases were registered against accused consumers in Gujranwala district.

Meanwhile, the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Tariq Abbas Qureshi told the newsmen that police will send challans of these cases to local courts next week.