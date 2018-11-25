Share:

ATTOCK-Holding open courts helps manage direct contact between public and their representatives to ensure timely resolution of problems faced by the masses.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam remarked while speaking at an open court held here at DC Office the other day.

On the occasion, he announced told open court at tehsil level on regular basis.

The Attock Deputy Commissioner, the DFO, AC, the DHQ Hospital MS, Special Magistrate and other officers also attended the court.

Malik Amin Aslam said that the PTI has come into power to serve the masses and rid them of the corrupt mafia. He said that those who have looted public wealth would be brought to the justice, warning that now no corrupt person would be allowed to sit in public offices. He asserted that a vigorous operation has been launched against encroachment and land mafia to retrieve state lands. "Special attention is being given to the development of health and education sectors," Amin Aslam said, adding that shortage of doctors in public sector hospitals will be overcome soon. "We believe in the rule of law and now only those will survive who abide by the laws in the country," he declared.

The adviser to the PM said that 250 kanal land, having a market value of Rs 200 million, has been retrieved from land mafia in Attock alone.

On the occasion, Malik Amin Aslam assured complainants that their problems will be resolved on priority.

Earlier the Adviser to Prime Minister planted a sapling under Green Pakistan Program. People who had come from different areas of the district lauded the step to hold open court, saying that such open courts could only be beneficial if arranged on regular basis at least fortnightly.