Share:

QUETTA - At least three persons were killed due to suffocation developed after poisonous gas in Duki coalmine, an area of Loralai district, police reported on Sunday night.

According to SHO, M Ali, the ill-fated persons were working in the coalmine when they fell unconscious due to excessive poisonous gas. The police and locals rushed to the site for shifting the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary procedure.

The three men hailing from Zhob district were identified as Abdur Rehman, Akhtar Muhammad and Qutab uddin.

While the two others identified as Naimat and Jalal uddin were being treated at a hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

MAN DIES IN FIRING: Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Killi Shahnawaz near Sariab area in Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Amanullah was on way to his home when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled away from the scene. As a result, he died on the spot after receiving multiple gunshots.

Police receiving information reached the site and shifted the body to Civil Hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. Police registered a case and started investigation.