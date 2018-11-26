Share:

PR ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has been recognised with the prestigious 2018 Energy Institute (EI) Award, for its ‘Community Managed Solar Energy Mini Grid Systems’. The award acknowledges the impact of 60 solar mini-grid systems installed in districts Swabi, Karak and Lakki Marwat of KP, during the period 2016 to 2017, with funding from the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the German Development Bank (KfW).

PPAF demonstrates strong commitment towards mitigating challenges of global climate change, through leading the way in renewable energy, and enabling access to modern, affordable, reliable and sustainable energy resources. More than 1,000 projects have been completed over a period of 15 years, starting off in 2003. The projects include the development of mini hydroelectric plants, decentralised solar lighting and solar home systems, wind energy projects, solar-wind hybrid systems, solar water pumping projects and biogas plants.

The projects are being implemented via funding from the World Bank, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the German Development Bank (KfW).

PPAF with the financial funding of 10 million Euro, through KfW, is implementing the Hydropower and Renewable Energy (HRE) project which focuses on clean energy and supports economic progress in the communities through enterprise development, impacting the lives of at least 13,000 individuals.

Five Micro and Mini Hydro Power projects with cumulative capacity of 803 kW, ranging from 36 kW to 306 kW in Chitral, Buner and Upper Dir districts and 68 Solar Lighting Systems (SLS) with cumulative capacity of 500 kw in Lakki Marwat, Karak and Swabi districts of KhybarPakhtunkhwa are being implemented by PPAF and its partner organisations.

Economic competitiveness largely depends on reliable, safe and sustainable energy supply, not only for strategic economic growth, but also for the improvement of social infrastructure. PPAF, along with its development partners, is taking initiatives to help counter the energy shortfall and water resource management threat in Pakistan.

In order to ensure effective and sustainable use of these community based renewable energy projects, PPAF has conducted events to create awareness among men and women community members, through interactive and hands on trainings.

Qazi Azmat Isa, CEO of PPAF, said: “Renewable energy is one of the most effective tools we have in the fight against climate change. PPAF recognizes the importance of renewable energy for sustainable development, diversification of the energy supply, preservation of the environment and economic growth. Implementation isn’t only needed at the national level for policy decisions but also at the global level for greater environmental impact.”

Recognising achievement, sustainability, and innovation, the Energy Institute Awards run annually and are aimed at recognising the efforts of businesses and individuals globally, taking initiatives to combat energy issues, through offering unique and unprecedented sustainable solutions to benefit communities. This year, there were over 120 entries for the EI Awards from across 29 countries including India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Australia, United States, Canada and many of the European countries.