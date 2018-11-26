Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) Patron Lt Gen (R) Javed Iqbal, HI (M) has said that the federation has been practically working on grassroots level to produce champions for the country.

Talking to The Nation, Lt Gen Javed Iqbal, who is also Chief Executive & Managing Director of FFBL, said: “The PTF under president Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Januja has signed a number of MoUs with schools and directed main stakeholders of the federation and provincial associations to do more in the area of responsibility. One thing is crystal clear that without involving youth, nothing can be achieved.

“I can claim that due to sheer efforts of PTF and especially by its president, now taekwondo is being played at almost every private school in the capital and Rawalpindi. It is almost a must and parents are taking keen interest to involve their kids in this game. Only a few years back, there were hardly handful players available at national level, but now thousands of youngsters (males and females) are adopting this beautiful game.”

Gen Javed said he took over the PTF patron charge on February 4, 2018, as Col Wasim wanted him to serve the national cause. “I have given words to sports journalists that maximum officials, coaches and players will be given opportunities to visit abroad for international exposure while world renowned coach’s services would be hired. Thanks to Almighty, we have hired top international coach, Master Lee, who is doing a fantastic job with our athletes, who have started producing wonders at international stage.”

He said only in 10 months, the PTF sent around 150 male and female officials, athletes and coaches abroad for different coaching courses, seminars, referee courses and international competitions. We are the only federation, who are conducting national championships annually, besides holding courses for referees, coaches and players and also conducting national events for juniors and youth.

“This year in the 13th Korean Ambassador Championship, around 15,000 contests were held in six days and clubs were also provided opportunity to participate in the mega championship, which was never witnessed before. Around Rs 10 million were spent on conducting the event, while international Korean delegation also performed during the event, which gave our athletes huge chance of learning new tricks.”

Gen Javed said besides helping the PTF, the Korean embassy, World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) representative and team from Kukkiwon gave their full trust and assurance about Pakistan terming it a beautiful and sports-loving country, which is indeed a great honour for the entire nation. “We are working in right direction and we will try our best to bring international teams to the country for promotion and development of taekwondo in Pakistan.”

He also announced to conduct National Taekwondo Championship in June next year in Quetta, Balochistan. “There is a great potential in the regions of Balochistan, KP and Fata. As witnessed in the last Asian Games, three of male individuals were from Balochistan. I feel there is a dire need to bring game in Balochistan as through sports, we can bring peace, harmony and love amongst each other. It will also provide youth a chance of protecting themselves.

He said he would soon announce the dates for conducting first-ever International Taekwondo Championship in Pakistan. “We are hoping to conduct the mega event in November next year. I will lend every possible support to the federation in this regard and hopefully for the national cause, the POA, PSB and IPC will also provide every possible help to the PTF, as it is about the prestige of country not individuals. I also hope that sponsors will also play their active role in sponsoring this mega international event in Pakistan, Gen Javed concluded.