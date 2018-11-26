Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Shaukat Ali on Sunday expressed concern over additional tax on Pakistanis performing more than one Umrah within 3 years and assured travel agents that he would take up the issue with the government and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor Ul Haq Qadri.

He was speaking at a ceremony at a local hotel here. Nazim Town-I Zahid Nadeem, social activist Syed Zahid Ali Shah, district member Sher Farzand, PTI workers and travel agents attended the ceremony.

The MNA said that the Saudi government had imposed a tax of 2,000 riyals on any individual, from any country, who visited the kingdom more than once in two years to perform Umrah, which he termed as complete unjust and unfair decision.

Shuakat Ali said that there were some countries, which were exempted from such tax. He assured that he would take up the issue with the government, especially with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri for taking up the same with Saudi government for amicable resolution of the matter.

Earlier, the MNA said that the role of travel agents was pivotal to ensure the best facilities to intending Umrah and Hajj pilgrims. However, he regretted that some travel agents deceived the pilgrims for the sack of money, and didn’t provide appropriate facilities to them.

He stressed the need for organising a training programme for intending Umrah and Hajj pilgrims. He said that the travel agents should arrange such training sessions to create awareness among pilgrims about important religious obligations during Umrah and Hajj.