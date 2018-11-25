Share:

HAFIZABAD-The PTI government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will prove to be the saviour of the nation by bringing an end to the people's sufferings and their sense of deprivation.

This was stated by local PTI leader and former District nazim Ch Mubashir Abbas Bhatti during an address to a gathering in Sukheki Mandi here the other day.

He assured the people of provision of Sui gas and electricity without any discrimination, and all-out efforts would be made by PTI district leader Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti and his son MNA Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti to resolve their problems in the shortest time possible. He further said that campus of Faisalabad University would be established shortly in Hafizabad to enable the students to continue studies at their home district.