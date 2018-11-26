Share:

Rawalpindi - A stage play titled ‘Mr Faradye’ was presented to promote local artists at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Sunday. The play was written by Azhar Kamil and directed by Naeem Ahmed (Totta) while Anjum Malik, Naeem Bubba, Shahid Mughal, Aini Bukhari, Shahzad Mughal, Ali Shan, Haroon Kayani, Waqas Wicky, Zahida Ch were performing in the play. The play was based on social issues. Director RAC Waqar Ahmed while addressing on the occasion said that RAC always encourages the local drama artists and 70 percent of the budget for cultural activities has been spent on the promotion of recreational plays.