HONG KONG - England’s Aaron Rai held off a determined charge from compatriot Matthew Fitzpatrick to narrowly win the Hong Kong Open by one stroke, claiming his first European Tour victory at a rain-sodden Fanling. Having begun the final day six strokes clear, Rai carded 69 at the par-70 course but Fitzpatrick’s 64 was not quite enough to chase down the 23-year-old. World number nine Tommy Fleetwood had also started the day six strokes adrift of Rai, with each player in the all-English top three chasing a first win at Fanling. Rai held his nerve coming down onto the final green, taking two shots to putt and secure victory at the $2-million purse tournament. Jason Scrivener of Australia made a late surge, carding 68 to end tied for third with France’s Victor Perez.–AFP