LAHORE - Rimsha Ijaz emerged as outright winner in the four-day trials to select a three-member boys team and a two-member girls team for participation in Nick Faldo Series Golf Championship due to be held in Vietnam early next year.

At Defence Raya Golf Course on Sunday, Rimsha beat boys with an impressive four rounds aggregate score of 287. Her younger sister Parkha Ijaz (Defence Raya) ended as runner-up in the under-21 years girls category but her aggregate score of 297 was more remarkable than the boys sections winners.

In race for selection in the under-21 years age category, M Arsalan of Gymkhana had the honor of getting picked up for national representation as he excelled with aggregate score of 316. He beat his closest opponent Rafay Raja (Rawalpindi) by a margin of five strokes.

The successful one in U-18 was M Saqib of Lahore Garrison with aggregate score of 303, which helped him beat his closest competitor Junaid Irfan (KGC) by 11 strokes. The U-16 champion turned out to be Damil Ataullah (Lahore Garrison) with a four days score of 305 and runner-up was Syed Yashal Shah (KGC) with score 326.

Dr Ali of Pakistan announced that the final selected ones are: Girls: Humna Amjad (U-16) and Rimsha Ijaz (U-21). Boys: M Arsalan (U-21), M Saqib (U-18) and Damil Ataullah (U-16).

At the conclusion of trials, Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) President Lt Gen Hilal Hussain gave away prizes to the top performers in the presence of Asad IA Khan, Vice President and participants and their eager parents.