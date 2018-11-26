Share:

ISLAMABAD - At the 10th International Defense Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS 2018 in Karachi, Rohde & Schwarz will present some major solutions from its broad product portfolio. The leading German electronics group will showcase a variety of new and proven technology solutions from its different business fields, says a statement issued here on Sunday.

Rohde & Schwarz will present its software defined l radios R&S SDxR in conjunction with innovative high data rate (HDR) waveforms. The open architecture following the software communications architecture (SCA) standard allows porting of third-party waveforms.

The new R&S SDAR is the only software defined airborne radio on the market that also meets civil safety avionic standards, providing full independence for unrestricted joint civil-military operations. The tactical radio is especially designed for use in vehicles and allows minimum antenna spacing.

The R&S SDHR brings the advantages and technical innovation of true software implementation into the handheld format. The R&S HDR waveform family supports mobile networking, which is required for network centric operations and automatic adaptation to network changes, thanks to the use of mobile ad hoc network protocols.

Rohde & Schwarz is also presenting the integrated communications system R&S NAVICS, the latest generation, IP-based communications system for internal and external naval communications. Rohde & Schwarz has decades of experience in naval communications. As a system integrator, Rohde & Schwarz offers a comprehensive suite of secure communications solutions for advanced naval applications.

These solutions provide outstanding reliability to ensure information superiority in any type of scenario. With key focus on communality and serviceability, the system is scalable from small patrol boats up to large carrier-size vessels.