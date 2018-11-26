Share:

Islamabad - Serena Hotels hosted a wonderful evening of musical nostalgia at the Nazara Hall as part of the Sarangi Music Initiative.

Sajjad Haider revisited timeless melodies in Urdu reminding the audience of bygone eras. Sarangi is part of Serena’s Cultural Diplomacy Initiative which aims to preserve and promote the musical heritage of Pakistan.

An annual competition over the past two years has given young performers and amateur bands from across the country a platform to share their talent. Sajjad Haider from Faisalabad was one of the top three finalists of Sarangi Season 02 and returned to Islamabad Serena Hotel to entertain the audience with an outstanding live performance.

Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, said, “Serena continue towork actively on community support programmes by showcasing the immense talent of Pakistani artists to the before diverse and discerning audiences”.

The evening was well attended by the music lovers, corporate and diplomatic community and other prominent personalities.