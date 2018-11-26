Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Human Resources Committee of the World Bank Board has elected Pakistan’s Executive Director Shahid Ashraf Tarar as its chairman for a period of two years.

This follows Tarar’s recent election by the seven countries comprising Pakistan’s constituency to represent them at the World Bank Board as their Executive Director.

It is only the second time in Pakistan’s long association with the World Bank Group that its Executive Director has been elected to chair the important Human Resources Committee of the World Bank Board.

The election of Tarar as Chairman of the Human Resources Committee is recognition of Pakistan’s close collaboration with the World Bank, says a statement issued by ministry of finance on Sunday.

The Human Resources Committee is one of the five Standing Committees of the World Bank Board that assist the Board in the exercise of its powers assigned under the Articles of Association.

The Committee is specifically responsible for strengthening the efficiency and effectiveness of the Board in discharging its oversight responsibility on the Bank’s Human Resources strategy, policies and practices, and their alignment with the business needs of the organisation.

The Committee also liaises with the Staff Association of the World Bank which represents around 16,000 workforce of the organisation.