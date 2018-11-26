Share:

Islamabad - The situation remained peaceful in the twin cities on Sunday as the law-enforcers and the city administrations took strict measures to control the protesters of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from coming on the roads. Security was beefed up in the capital city and adjoining areas and in Rawalpindi after the latest deadline given by the TLP leadership to the government for the implementation of its demands.

Heavy contingents of law-enforcement agencies were deployed at the entry and exit points of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Red Zone has been sealed by placing shipping containers on the roads while heavy deployment of the police and other law-enforcement agencies’ personnel has been made to ensure the situation remains under control. In Rawalpindi heavy police deployment was made around Liaqat Bagh area and on the Murree Road.

Waris Khan Police arrested three persons from Aria Mohalla in a combing operation in search of the TLP activists while four persons were arrested from a wagon on the Murree Road.

Around 30 more arrests were made in the day from the twin cities as the law-enforcers carried out the operation in plain clothes, according to the police officials.

The TLP leaders had given a protest call for Sunday and announced a sit-in at Faizabad interchange against what they termed as government’s backtracking from its promises made with the party as a deal to end the three days sit-in across the country in October. The party has been protesting against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi on the blasphemy charges from the Supreme Court. Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aamir Ahmed Ali and IG Islamabad police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar took a round of the city on Sunday to inspect security measures and deployment of the law-enforcement agencies’ personnel in the city. They met with the personnel of

Islamabad police, Frontier Constabulary, Rangers and Punjab Constabulary and appreciated their performance. They also expressed satisfaction over the overall security arrangement and situation in the city.

A post on the Facebook page of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said that all the roads in the city are open for traffic. Police and Rangers are present to ensure security and law and order in the city. The administration has taken full-fledged measures to ensure law and order in the city and no one would be allowed to take law into hand, the post read further. Police have been deployed at sensitive locations to ensure law and order and security. Sensitive buildings have been cordoned off while the police and Rangers patrolled on the city roads. Local administration in the federal capital had on Saturday warned of strict action against anyone who tries to breach the law or disturb public tranquillity, after government confirmed that it had taken Maulana Khadim Rizvi into protective custody.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat used his official Facebook page to inform the public that all roads of the city were open for traffic and commuters may travel according to their schedule. On October 30, nationwide protests erupted against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi, by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, paralysing the major cities of the country.

According to the deal, the govt was to take steps to place the name of Aasia Bibi on the Exit Control List (ECL) till the adjudication of the review petition. Similarly, the govt has agreed to release all protesters taken into custody on October 30 and afterwards.