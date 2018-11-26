Share:

Islamabad - Speakers at an interactive session held here at the Institution of Engineers Pakistan (Rawalpindi-Islamabad) centre called for a leading role of engineering community in the country’s socio-economic development. They viewed that the public sectors’ institutions engaged in the development work should be led by competent engineers for achieving better results. They emphasized that leadership and managerial qualities should be developed among the young engineers, so that they could play on the front in carrying out development-related activities at the national level. The session, arranged in collaboration with Karakorum International University, Gilgit-Baltistan was presided over by the Centre’s chairman Engr Hafiz M Ehsanul Haq Qazi.

The University’s vice chancellor Engr Dr Attaullah Shah was the resource person who gave a detailed presentation on the topic of ‘Engineering leadership’, and urged educational institutions to play their role in promoting leadership qualities among the younger generation. The event was a part of continuing Professional Development (CPD) arranged by the Centre to create awareness amongst the engineers, other professionals and public at large about the issues of public importance. It also provides opportunities to the young engineers to meet their seniors and learn from their expertise, experience and technical knowledge. The speakers including Gp Capt Engr Najamuddin, Head of CPD suggested that the Universities’ curriculum should contain educative and motivation contents for the development of leadership qualities among the youth. They contended that professionally the engineers, heading national institutions are competent enough to perform their duties, but they lack managerial expertise in achieving desired results. Dr Attaullah Shah was of the view that the leading people should have essential human qualities, like patience, honesty, individual commitment, self-awareness and positive approach to their work.

Challenges and targets should be well-defined before the people who lead the institutions, he stressed. Hafiz M Ehsanul Haq Qazi in his concluding remarks spoke about the performance of the Centre in the recent years, stating that they laid special emphasis on the up-gradation of professional standards of the young engineers. As many as 34 technical and educative sessions were arranged for the purposes. A Young Engineers Forum was set up for their learning from their seniors. The task of serving the engineering community will continue even after the Centre’s next general elections, scheduled to take place on December 15.