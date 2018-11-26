Share:

KARACHI - A delegation of the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), led by its President Saleem Mangrio, presented an award to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Muhammad Arif Aslam Rao and his team on outstanding performance against criminals in district Central.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, the award was presented to honour the police of the district Central for their successful action against criminals involved in cases of robberies, said SHO Gulberg Syed Rashid Ali. The delegation presented shields, Ajrak and commendation certificates to SSP Central Arif Aslam Rao, DSP Gulberg Ghulam Nabi, DSP Operation West Nasir Bukhari and SHO Gulberg Syed Rashid Ali at a simple ceremony held at the office of SSP Central.