SARGODHA-Speakers stated during an address to a science model exhibition that the young generation of Pakistan had much potential, and was not inferior to the children of other countries in the field of science and technology.

The exhibition was held under the auspices of Department of Biology, Govt College for Women, Farooq Colony here the other day. The speakers eulogised the fabulous work of students and their teachers, saying that exemplary performance of the college would help attract the parents to get their children enrolled in public educational institutions.

Deputy Director Colleges Dr Shazia Adnan, Chairperson Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha Dr Kausar Raiees, and Secretary BISE Faqeer Muhammad Kaifi were chief guests of the event. Students of BSc and FSc classes took part in the exhibition; they presented their models in the exhibition and received laurels from the guests and the visitors. In the end, guests disbursed awards and certificates to the position-holders for their best performance.