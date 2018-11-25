Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH: Tanzeem Asatza Pakistan (TAP) elected new office-bearers during elections of its district chapter which were held on Sunday. Those who were elected at district level included: Ghulam Mustafa Tabassam (president), Ghulam Mustaf Manj (general secretary), M Sharif (joint secretary), M Shabbir (finance secretary), and Abdur Rehman Shakir (secretary information). For Toba tehsil, Hafiz Hanzala (president) and Abdur Rehman (general secretary); for Kamalia tehsil, Iqbal Jat (president) and Hafiz Mujeebur Rehman (general secretary) while and for Pirmahal tehsil, Javed Goraya (president) and M Afzaal (general secretary).