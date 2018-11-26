Share:

The Tablighi Jamaat Pakistan lost its Amir, Maulana Abdul Wahab, who passed away at the age of 95, with his next birthday on January 1. Though he was born in Delhi, he had attended Islamia College. Railway Road, that is, as the more prominent Islamia College, that at Civil Lines, was the DAV College before Partition. The Tablighi Jamaat is a staid institution, it seems, for the late Maulana was only the third Amir since Partition, and he had succeeded in 1992.

The Tablighi Jamaat started in what is now Haryana, but was then eastern Punjab, back in the 1920s, when the ‘Shudhi’ and ‘Sangathan’ movements were started by the spiritual forebears of the modern BJP in which they attempted to reconvert Muslims to Hinduism. Maulana Muhammad Ilyas realised Muslims were vulnerable, because they were ignorant of the teachings they were supposed to practise.

The method he adopted was of forming Jamaats to preach to others, primarily to Muslims. The members of the Jamaat are supposed to follow all the teachings of Islam. Thus those ignorant of the teachings learn from those who do know.

Me, I was more concerned by the loss of my late father’s elder brother, Fazlur Rehman Niazi, who was 93, and who would have turned 94 next month. I was struck by the parallels with Maulana Wahab, though my uncle was a tad milder. For a start, he was also an East Punjabi, though his home district of Hoshiarpur is still part of Indian Punjab, and the Maulana’s Delhi is now a union territory in its own right. My uncle also entered government service, though he stayed in it after Partition, while the Maulana gave his up. Oh yes, both moved to Lahore for studies, the Maulana to Islamia College, my uncle to FC College. I doubt if they had ever met, being from different years, unless the Maulana played hockey, which my uncle played a lot, reaching the University team as a back.

My uncle had a tough row to hoe after Partition, as did all of those East Punjabis who survived and came over. From a carefree young man around town, whose parents and paternal grandparents were very much there, he was suddenly an orphan, responsible for two younger brothers (one my father) and a younger sister, all who were left after the massacre in East Punjab which not only took away grandparents and parents, but also a brother and three sisters. But he stuck to it. His role did not end there, and for me he was like the grandfather I never saw, because the place my father gave him was more than that of a mere elder brother. It perhaps helped that I spent some time in his house during my own student days.

He had moved to Rawalpindi is his last years, after decades spent in Lahore, to be with his son. Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi also contemplated the shift, planning another sit-in after the one at Faizabad. However, somebody seems to have woken up at last and taken him into custody from his seminary in Lahore, at Chowk Yateemkhana. There have been protests, but a far cry from the total shutdown initially feared.

I suppose the government didn’t want any more disruption after what had happened in Karachi, where militants attacked the Chinese Consulate. No consular staff were hurt, though two policemen on guard duty, and a father and son passing by, were killed along with the attackers. What happened in Hangu the same day didn’t help either, with 33 people killed and 56 injured hospitalised.

The government has been hit hard, what with the First Test defeat against New Zealand by a mere five-runs, as our boys in green flubbed a target of 176 in their very first Test outing after tabdeeli. Though this proved by all PTI standards that Sarfraz Ahmad had fixed the match, Ehsan Mani proved a dyed-in-the-wool traitor and a patwari, by not getting rid of a corrupt element, not to mention a phateechar railukatta. The 400-plus total in the Second Test only should not be attributed to the centuries by Haris Sohail and Babar Azam, nor the 81 by Azhar Ali, and certainly not the 30 not out by Sarfraz, but Imran Khan’s dynamic leadership.

Perhaps what is needed is jazba. The sort shown in Havelian, where a cricketing dispute escalated into a shootout at the local police which left seven dead, including two pairs of brothers, one on each side. Havelian has been ruled by the PTI since 2013.

But perhaps Imran was more concerned by the fact that his visits to the UAE and Malaysia did not yield the results he expected: money. Even the IMF team which visited Pakistan made no commitment. Perhaps the UAE and Malaysia had learnt from China on how to respond to Pakistani requests for money to finance their deficit: Just Say No. That must leave Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman kicking himself for giving Pakistan a package. What with the CIA saying that he was guilty of ordering Jamal Khashoggi killed, he must be a worried man. And Pakistan did nothing to stop the CIA.