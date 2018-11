Share:

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad police have booked 3 workers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) here Sunday for inciting violence. A police spokesman informed that the suspects including Muhammad Riaz Attari, Faizan Ali and Muhammad Hamza had been arrested by Sakhi Pir police station. They had been booked under section 153-A and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), he told.