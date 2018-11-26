Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested four suspects in various raids conducted in different parts of the city here on Sunday. Rangers claimed to have arrested at least two suspects allegedly involved in extortion activities in Karachi.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Manzur Colony area of Mehmoodabad. The suspects arrested were later identified as Salman Ali and Dilawar.

The spokesperson said that the suspect Salman Ali was an employee at a garments factory in Korangi Industrial Area, adding that he made a plan along with his companion, Dilawar to demand Rs2 million extortion money from his own company’s production manager, namely Afsar Khan.

The spokesperson further said that they first snatched a cell phone from a citizen in Manzur Colony and later used his phone for an extortion call for Rs2 million to a company’s production.

The spokesperson further said that the suspects later attacked his vehicle on November 19 in Bilal Colony area of Korangi after the production manager refused to pay the extortion money, adding that the suspects also demanded Rs2 million from another employee of the company, namely Nasir.

The spokesperson said that the suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings. On the other side, Samanabad police claimed to have arrested a bandit after an exchange of fire.

Police said that the accused identified as Tahir Khan along with two other accomplices were busy in street cri me when a person namely Bilal offered resistance which resulting gunman resorted firing left Bilal wounded. Residents of the area heard the gunshots and running after the bandits which resulting two of the bandits were managed to flee while one of their comrade caught by the locals.

Enraged crowed beaten him while police rushed on the spot and took the accused person to the police station. Police registered an FIR while recovered weapons from his possession. Similarly, Kalri police claimed to have arrested a street criminal namely Jan Muhammad while recovered weapon from his possession. Police said that gunmen ridding on a motorbike robbed the passersby when police on routine patrolling trying to intercept the accused persons but gunmen avoid to surrender and resorted firing to flee.

During exchange of fire one of the street criminals managed to flee while police arrested Jan Muhammad and recovered weapon and looted valuables from his possession.