LAHORE - Unifoam beat Allied Bank by 1 run in the CPL T20 League thrilling match to top the round-II group. Unifoam, batting first, posted 141 runs in the allotted overs. Abbas Ali, Sajid Ali and Imran Masih were the key contributors for Unifoam. In reply, Allied Bank fell short of just 1 run as they could score 140-9 in allotted overs. For his all-round performance, Abbas Ali of Unifoam was declared man of the match.–Staff Reporter