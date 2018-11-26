Share:

KARACHI - The 11th international Urdu Conference concluded as several sessions were held on fourth day including “Yad e Raftagan” (Remembering the departed).

The discussant was Iftikhar Arif, Syed Noman ul Haq, AyubKhawar, Mubin Mirza, ArfanJaved, and Fatima Hassan where hosted by KhurramSohail they discussed the life of Saqi Farooqi, Muhammad Umar Memon, Mano Bhai, Rasa Chughtai, Ahmed Basher and Fahmida Riaz.

While Discussing Mano Bhai, Ayub Khawar said that Mano Bhai was a great figure of our time, his poetry and columns were reflecting his true life and struggle in life. Arfan Javed said that Ahmed Bashir was a great and committed communist and after the decline of USSR once he said to me that Communism is the only way of survival for all the people beyond the classes.

Mubeen Mirza talked about the Rasa Chagatai, he said that he did a great work for Urdu. He was born in 1928 in a middle-class family. He indulges in the drinking wine but one day he decided to get rid of it and move to Pakistan. He and his wife moved to Pakistan after partition, initially, he got a job in the finance department and in 70 he left the job and joined a newspaper as an editor. He was a great poet of his time and all the time. He usually avoid attending the Mushairas. He spent a great and successful life and he often uses the make other easy with him.

Fatima Hassan discussed the life of veteran writer Fahmida Riaz’s life, she said that Fahmida Riaz Used to writer from the beginning to end. Fahmida came out with the poetry on the diverse subjects including the most taboo considered in our society. Her poetry reflects the feminist aspect of the society and breaking all the man dominated rules of society.

Syed Noman ul Haq talked about the famous writer Muhammad Umer Memon, saying that He had done his MA from the University of Karachi, from where he stands unique from the other students. He was a great critic, short stories writer and translator. He had a great grip on the Arabic dictionary. Iftikhar Arif discussed the legacy of Saqi Farooqi, he said Saqi Farooqi was one of the greatest writers of our time, his piece of writing was considered for the nomination of the noble prize.

He said that we should not carry the rivalry and hate. I have learned a lot from him Said Iftikhar Arif.

In the 4th session the day, Arts council remembered the veteran writer and translator Razia Sajjad Zaher. The discussant was Nadira Zaheer Babar, Noor Zaheer, Syed Mazhar Jameel, Arif Naqvi, Muslim Shamim, Iqbal Haider, Bushra Iqbal, Rahat Saeed and hosted by Anees Zaidi.

Mazhar Jameel said Razia Sajjad Zaher is a great name or Urdu fiction she did a great job on Urdu short stories, she was not an only storyteller but also a novelist and translator. She wrote six novels, three short stories books, and 42 books of translation.

Rashid Saeed said her writing reflects the life of the common day, she was different in all ways. Iqbal Haider said Sajjad Zaheer was a great leader of the left but he was great because of Razia Sajjad. Noor Zaher said I always enjoyed coming to Pakistan. She shared the stories of her mother.