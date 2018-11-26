Share:

Islamabad - A proper mechanism needs to be put in place for handling different kind of waste and garbage, especially industrial and hospital waste, at overflowing trolley-sites in the absence of a permanent dumping site. Eventually, waste-pickers may become vulnerable to communicable diseases due to direct contact with different waste materials. Though the garbage provides a livelihood to waste-pickers but at the same time, it poses a risk of various diseases. It may indirectly lead to spread of different infections in the society. The waste-pickers commonly known as ‘gypsies’ can be seen on streets, roads, parks and outside restaurants, sorting out the useful items from different dumpsters.

Talking to APP, a health expert Qasim Raza feared that the trash pickers may develop seasonal and communicable diseases like Influenza, skin allergy, diarrhoea, boils etc. He said these waste-pickers continue to face numerous challenges on different fronts ranging from biological, chemical, agronomic to physical nature, especially accidents on the streets. Terming these ‘gypsies’ a backbone of recycling sector, an economist Ubaid Ali said they played a crucial role in the country’s economic progress. There was a dire need to carry out a massive awareness drive to educate such neglected segment of society about potential health risks while handling improper household disposals. Capital Development Authority (CDA) Director Sanitation Sardar Zimri said the capital is generating around 7-8 million tons of garbage per day, constituting 65 per cent of solid waste of households and 30 per cent of green waste.

Only 5 per cent of garbage contains recyclable materials such as paper, cardboard and glass, as well as ferrous and non-ferrous material. Around 40 per cent of the waste gets segregated by CDA’s privately hired sanitary staff while collecting it from all the houses. The remaining segregation is done by these gypsies at primary and secondary skips making it to 95 per cent, he said. To a question he linked the proper segregation of total generated garbage with the establishment of dumping sites and plant which was in motion, he added. Ghulam Ali Khan and Majeed Khan, two trash pickers told APP that “We walk a lot and separate out the valuables from trash which is essential for us as it’s our only means of living.” they added. They said that they earn about Rs 500 per day which is enough to manage their family affairs.