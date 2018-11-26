Share:

Viral hepatitis is a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, and a rising cause of concern for Pakistan. Poor sanitary conditions and lack of proper hygienic practices leads to 90% of children being infected by hepatitis A and E. Another disease, typhoid also takes place alongside it.

36.7% of 2,735 people died in Pakistan due to confirmed hepatitis. It is a quiet, silent disease which get out to one suddenly and try its utmost to take the life of its victim. The people should boil the water before drinking and the sanitation of water, if possible, also plays an important

part. The people should also keep them selves clean and wash their hands before eating and they should be vaccinated for these diseases.

MAHAD ALI SYED ZOHAIB, SHAYAN,

HASSAN & HUZAIFA,

Lahore, November 22.