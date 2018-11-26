Share:

LAHORE - A woman on Sunday accused doctors of the Services Hospital of attempting her rape during her surgery.

Shadman police have registered an FIR in this regard. Police said medical of the woman has been conducted and further investigation is under way.

SIMS Principal Mehmood Ayaz denied the charge and termed it a misunderstanding on part of the woman who lodged an FIR against doctors in the Shadman Police Station. He said that doctors as well as paramedics were present during the operation. He said a committee has been formed to investigate the allegations. He said action will be taken against the guilty if the charges prove true.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid took notice of the incident and ordered formation of an inquiry committee under the supervision of Ayaz. A notification about formation of the inquiry committee has been issued by Specialised Healthcare Secretary Saqib Zafar, according to spokesperson for the Punjab Health Department. The health minister also sought report from the Services Hospital medical superintendent.

CONSTABLE SHOT DEAD

Police head constable Nawaz was shot dead in a robbery attempt in Nishtar Town on Sunday.

He was going to buy household items from a nearby market with his son Ali on a motorbike when he was intercepted by robbers. During a scuffle, robbers fired a shot straight into his chest and he died on the spot. Police have lodged an FIR on behalf of his son Ali. Nawaz was stationed at Traffic Headquarters, Qurban Lines.

CRACKDOWN ON

EAGLE MEAT SELLERS

City traffic police on the directions of CTO Liaqat Ali Malik carried out a crackdown on those selling eagle meat near Saggian Bridge, Old Ravi Bridge and Canal Road.

Traffic police said these meat sellers were creating hindrance in smooth flow of traffic. Police also arrested children involved in selling eagle meat and shifted them to Child Protection Welfare Bureau. Separately, traffic police deployed additional force to check wheelies on Canal Road, Main Boulevard, Gulberg and GT Road.

150 PROCLAIMED

OFFENDERS ARRESTED

The Punjab Highway Patrol recovered 4,127 litres of liquor, 41815 grams of charas, 64kg of hashish, one Kalashnikov, 10 riffles, 11 guns, 58 pistols and 678 bullets after arrested 448 culprits including 150 proclaimed offenders.

PHP Sarokey team arrested three women Kiran, Fouzia, Bushra and recovered stolen 2,000 Saudi Riyals from them. PHP team also recovered stolen bike No.VRM-2849 from Tahir Hussain. Patrol Police arrested 150 proclaimed offenders.