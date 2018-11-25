Share:

JERUSAELM: An advanced surgery conducted in Israel restored a woman's ability to speak again after 33 years, as published on other day by the Hebrew-language newspaper ‘Yedioth Ahronoth.’ The woman, Sigalit Ben-Atar, from the northern city of Nahariya, was seriously injured in the head and neck in a car accident when she was 10 years old, and since then she has been unable to speak, smell, and breathe from the nose and mouth. To breathe, the doctors had to attach a tube to her throat, with her trachea detached from her throat and vocal cords. Over the years she has been treated by many doctors and hospitals, but her condition has not improved until the recent surgery.