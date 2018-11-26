Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid started her visit to southern districts of the province on Sunday.

On the first leg of her visit to Dera Ghazi Khan, she inspected District Headquarters Teaching Hospital. Adviser to Chief Minister on Health Hanif Khan Pitafi accompanied the minister on this occasion. Both of them visited new block of teaching hospital and also talked with patients and their relatives and directed the hospital administration to take urgent steps to help patients. The minister directed the medical superintendent to monitor attendance of staff and do not allow unnecessary use of cell phone during the duty hours. Dr Yasmin Rashid also directed that newly built block should be functional as early as possible. On this occasion Hanif Khan Pitafi said that he was making frequent visits to DHQ Hospital for timely completion of new block. “Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was also taking keen interest in functioning of new block. No stone shall be left unturned for providing state of the art health facilities to people of southern Punjab,” said the adviser.

In the next phase, the health minister inspected Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and DHQ Hospital in Muzaffargarh. “No emergency delivery case should be refused,” she warned the hospital administration. Stressing upon improvement in performance of “Out Sourced” health facilities she also directed arrangements for better hygiene conditions and availability of sufficient drug stock. “Early redressal of complaints from patients should be top priority of all Medical Superintendents. Conduct “Khuli Kucharies” every week under the open door policy of PTI government” said Dr. Yasmin Rashid. “I wish all members of National and Provincial Assemblies may also make visits to health centres. Both elected representatives and government functionaries should join hands for strengthening of health facilities” she said. She also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan used to take briefing on health sector once in a week. “On directions of PM emergencies of public sector hospital were being strengthened in the first phase besides mid-term and long term initiatives were also in pipeline,” she concluded.