ISLAMABAD - Opening batsman Shamyl Husain scored a half-century to help Northern score 251 for seven in 80 overs against Central Punjab here at Shalimar Cricket Ground on day-one of the first round of the PCB-PEPSI National U16 Three-Day tournament matches on Monday. Opting to bat first, Northern scored 251 for seven in 80 overs. Shamyl’s innings included nine fours. Other notable contributor with the bat was Aamir Hasan, who scored an unbeaten quick-fire 48 off 25 balls. For Central Punjab, off-spinner Arham Nawab took three wickets for 80 runs in 28 overs. In return, Central Punjab were 26 for four in 14 overs, when stumps were drawn. At Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after being put to bat against Southern Punjab were bowled out for 161 in 45 overs. Abbas Ali top-scored with a 70-ball 56. For Southern Punjab, left-arm spinner Bilal Ahmad took four wickets for 42. In return, Southern Punjab were 83 for four when stumps were drawn.