ISLAMABAD - Petitioner in the foreign funding case and the founding member of PTI, Akbar S Babar, has reacted strongly to the reported news that the top PTI leaders have cast aspersions on the integrity of the CEC Justice (Retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza in a PTI Core Committee meeting. Talking to The Nation Monday, he said the reported news should send shivers down the spine of Pakistanis for the dreadful direction the country was heading to. Babar who has been pursuing the foreign funding case against PTI for the last five years lamented that after five years of litigation, PTI, a party that claims to provide justice to all, was denying justice on one pretext or another. He recalled that the October 10, 2019 judgment of the ECP where it stated that the ruling party abused law to delay the case was an indictment against the ruling party. “This judgment alone would compel the leadership of any civilised western democracy to resign,” he added.