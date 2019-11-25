Share:

KARACHI-When it comes to taking up unconventional roles, Amar Khan does not hesitate. Her eccentric choice of characters has made her stand-out in the world of contemporary showbiz.

Amar Khan is an aspiring all-rounder of our entertainment industry. Being an actress and a writer, the ‘Dil-e-Gumshuda” famed antagonist has been one of the rising stars of our industry.

She has appeared in leading roles in Gughi, Dil-e-Bereham, ChotiChotiBatain, and a supernatural series Belapurki Dayan.

Taking her career to the next step, Amar Khan will be making her big-screen debut in 2020, and here are the reasons we can’t wait for her feature film “Dum Mastam”.

Scripted by the

Star herself

Amar Khan will be making her big screen debut with her own script. According to the young actress. “I have been working on this script for the past two years so it goes without saying that I am so thrilled to be finally putting it out there. Dum Mastam would be a refreshing new watch for the audience, and I am so excited to be working with all these talented people.”

Adnan Siddiqui’s first production

With “Dum Mastam” the famous and our beloved Adnan Siddiqui enters in the line of filmmaking and production, so we also have our fingers crossed for his debut in terms of producing content for the big screen.

Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan as a fresh new on-screen couple

Kahin Deep Jalay’sZeeshan will be appearing alongside Amar Khan in her debut film, as a first time on screen couple. We are excited to see the talented actor and actress to sail alongside in this new venture.

Desi Rom-Com

Who doesn’t love rom-coms, and a desi rom-com would be heart whelming for sure. We can’t wait for the drama and the romance to break records on the big screen.

We wish Amar Khan Success for this upcoming venture and hope for it to be an amazing new chapter for her.