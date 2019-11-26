Share:

SIALKOT - Early arrest of more than 410 human traffickers-cum-notorious proclaimed offenders (POs), having names in the Red Book, has become a big challenge for the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Majority of these most wanted human trafficker-cum-POs belong to Gujranwala Division’s all six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

According to senior FIA officials, the FIA teams have contacted with Nadra for early cancellation of passports and CNICs of these accused human traffickers to check their movement.

The FIA officials said that names of these most wanted human traffickers have been included the fresh lists compiled by the agency.

These accused have been involved in sending innocent people abroad illegally after getting big amounts from them by showing them golden dreams of bright future abroad.

The officials revealed that a vigorous crackdown would very soon be launched across the region to ensure arrest of these human traffickers, their agents and even sub agents.

It is to noted that as many as 170 youths have died while going to Turkey, Greece, Iran and other countries illegally during last few years.

exporters sensitised

to nanotech

Senior experts of Nanoscience and technology have sensitised the Sialkot exporters to the importance, usage and benefits of the Nanotechnology in production of export products following global advanced technology-bearing quality trade challenges.

The experts were addressing the participants of an awareness raising seminar on Nanotechnology held at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here.

Islamabad-based senior Nanotechnology expert Prof-Dr NM Butt said that the usage of Nanotechnology in export products has become demand of the day. He said that Nanoscience and technology is the branch of science that studies systems and manipulates matter on atomic, molecular and supra molecular scales (the nanometre scale).

“This is a technology advancement era, due to which the Sialkot exporters must ensure proper usage of nanotechnology in their export products”, the experts stressed. He asked the Sialkot exporters to come forward and play their role in early establishment of an international standard Nanotechnology Institute at Sialkot, which would help in upgrading and boosting Sialkot’s export industries.

On the occasion, the participants were told that more than 2,000 products were available in local markets in which nanotechnology has been used.