Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that the verdict about Babri Mosque has exposed secular face of India and its attitude towards Muslims and other minorities.

In a statement, the special assistant thanked Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for supporting and expressing solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris. This forum will have to raise more voice to highlight democratic rights of Kashmiris and the grave situation in the occupied valley, she added.

Dr Firdous further said that Muslim states need to adopt a united stance and prepare a comprehensive strategy to deal with challenges facing the Muslim Ummah, such as Islamophobia.

Pakistan, being a pioneer member of the OIC, desires promotion of economic relations among Muslim countries and strengthening of cooperation in science and technology, she went on to say.

The special assistant further asserted that legislation at global level needs to be made for ensuring due respect to holy personalities and books of every religion so that the Norway like incidents could be averted.