At least three people were wounded Tuesday in a low-intensity blast in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.

The blast took place at Hazratbal locality in Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

"This afternoon a low-intensity blast took place near a shopping complex outside Kashmir University gate here," a police official posted in Srinagar said. "Three people were wounded in the blast."

Police officials said they were trying to ascertain the nature of blast.

Locals said the wounded were immediately removed to a nearest medical facility.