Share:

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): By The Way - a growing, revolutionary fashion house celebrated its new category launch at Packages mall.

The event proved to be a great success in terms of the turn up crowd and they were able to view the exciting & trendy collection.

The menswear line consisted of high street fashion items that were priced at economical rates that are accessible to the general public promising a statement worthy outfit for you to flaunt.

The brand has gained immense popularity over a course of few years. Their focal priority is to provide premium quality clothing that are priced economically to their target audience.

With empowerment as their main strategy they are on a road to produce bold, distinctive and highly fashion forward clothing.

Speaking about the launch of their new collection in Packages Mall, S M Nabeel Director of Din Industries Ltd., a parent company of BTW said: “After the impressive response we received from the womenswear line, we decided to launch a collection for the Men out there to bring about the same reaction as the latter. This collection is for the contemporary men living an urban, busy lifestyle who want to make a statement through fashion. Our menswear lineup reflects someone who wants to create an excellent expression through their styling sense.

Jenna Dewan is ‘big fan’ of Camila Cabello

LOS ANGELES (CM): Jenna Dewan is ‘’such a big fan’’ of Camila Cabello.

The 38-year-old dancer has defended herself against allegations she was critical of the ‘Havana’ hitmaker and Shawn Mendes’ performance of ‘Senorita’ at the American Music Awards on Sunday, and insisted she ‘’loves’’ the former Fifth Harmony member.

Jenna - who has six-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum and is expecting a baby with fiance Steve Kazee - was seemingly caught on camera whispering ‘’She’s always extra’’ to Brad Goreski during the performance, but she later insisted she wasn’t shading the singer.

The ‘Step Up’ star said on her Instagram Story: ‘’I’m getting a lot of text messages from people wondering if I was shading Camila. No! I love her. I love her so much.

‘’I am such a big fan of hers. I don’t understand what that’s about, but no. I love her.’’ And Brad also appeared in the clip and promised they had really enjoyed the performance.

He said: ‘’Guys, we were bumping and grinding so hard to ‘Señorita!’ ‘’

Jenna added: ‘’That’s my favourite song!’’

Despite the drama, Camila - who also gave a solo performance of ‘Living Proof’ had a successful evening.