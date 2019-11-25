Share:

ISLAMABAD-At the time when the city managers are imposing heavy fines and sealing residential properties of common citizen over non-conforming use, they have failed to conclude a survey launched several months ago to ascertain the level of non-conforming use of buildings by government departments.

The incumbent management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had announced in May 2019 that the Building Control Section would conduct a citywide survey to ascertain the bylaws violations committed by government buildings within 30 days.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CDA stated that they have decided to conduct detailed surveys to ascertain building violations in various types of buildings including government accommodations and office buildings owned by different ministries or departments.

Two separate committees were formed to check the illegalities in different types of government buildings.

The first committee was formed with Building Control-II director as its head and comprising maintenance director, urban planning deputy director and representatives from the Estate Office as its members.

It was tasked to survey government accommodations and determine the violations carried out by allottees or occupants.

The second committee is headed by the building control-I director with urban planning director, estate management –II director and a representative of PWD will be its members. It was asked to conduct surveys in buildings owned by various government ministries and departments to determine the violations committed there.

Furthermore, another committee was formed with building control-I director as its chairman having sanitation director and EPC director its members. It was tasked to conduct surveys regarding illegal sewerage connections of buildings, which drain into nullahs in capital city.

These committees were directed to submit weekly reports to the CDA chairman. In case violations are found, the teams have been directed to serve notices to the violator.

However, unfortunately, the city managers have failed to conclude the same surveys and according to sources there is no progress on this important issue.

The Director Public Relations Syed Safder Shah was contacted to respond on the issue, who said that he will get back after taking input from the concerned formations. Later, he declined to comment arguing that he cannot approach the relevant officers.

Meanwhile, the staff of Enforcement Directorate CDA on Monday conducted an operation in Katchi Abadi G-8, and a demolished an illegally constructed boundary wall. Construction of the boundary wall was reported on Sunday during the visit of vigilance team and work got stopped.

Moreover, a truck laden with building blocks was also confiscated which was shifted to CDA store. During another operation, one illegally under-construction room in Katchi Abadi sector F-8/1 was demolished.

Moreover, operation against building material selling points has also been expedited as these were major source of supply of construction material being used for illegal construction.

In this connection, during an operation conducted in Bari Imam six building material depots were demolished.