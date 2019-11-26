Share:

ISLAMABAD - The scrutiny committee formed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to start the scrutiny in the PTI foreign funding case on daily basis from today. The decision came after opposition’s Rehbar Committee in last week had submitted an application, asking the ECP to decide the case before the expiry of the chief election commissioner’s term next month. Talking to The Nation, an official in ECP said that the commission had directed the scrutiny committee to scrutinize the case on day-to-day basis. The PTI founding member Akbar S Babar had filed the foreign funding case before the ECP in 2014 after he developed differences with PTI Chairman Imran Khan over alleged internal corruption and abuse of laws governing the party funding. For over a year, the proceedings of the case got delayed in the ECP as the PTI had filed a writ petition in the Islamabad High Court in October 2015, seeking to restrain ECP from scrutinizing its accounts. A scrutiny committee was constituted in March 2018 to complete audit of PTI’s funding sources in one month. Later, its mandate was extended for an indefinite period.

In October 2019, a three-member bench of ECP headed by Sardar Mohammad Raza rejected four applications filed by PTI requesting secrecy during the investigation. It is important to mention that the ruling party from 2014 until now has ignored at least 15 decrees of the court regarding the details of the party funding accounts.