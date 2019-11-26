Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday issued a notice to PPP leader Faryal Talpur on a petition seeking her disqualification as a member of Sindh Assembly. While hearing the case, a two-member bench headed by the ECP member from Punjab Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi asked Faryal Talpur to file her response by December 9. Addressing the media after the hearing, ruling party’s leader Araslan Taj claimed that Talpur had not disclosed the details of her assets in her tax returns. He said the Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani was responsible for the delay in the case; alleging that he was acting as a spokesman of the PPP.

According to the petitioner, Talpur had not declared her three residences, one in Larkana and two in Shahdadkot, during the filing of nomination papers in the ECP. It is important to mention that Arsalan and Rabia Azfar had moved the petition, accusing the PPP leader of hiding her assets. They had claimed that she didn’t declare her 60-acre land in Shahdadkot and added that the PPP MPA also hid another land she owned in Shahdadpur and a plot in Nawabshah from the ECP. The petitioners stated the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she failed to declare details of her assets before the ECP, which means she is no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.