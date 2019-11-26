Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that extra curriculum activities are very important for special children as they can grow themselves in participating in such activities and we should encourage them in this regard.

This he said while addressing as a chief guest in a ceremony ‘Fit for Pakistan’ here in a local hotel, coordinated by Special Olympic Pakistan. On this occasion Chairperson Ronaq Iqbal Lakhani, CEO Munira Lakhani and Manager Development and Strategy Tehmina Azim were also present.

Qamar also visited various stalls and appreciated the enthusiasm of the special children, who were participating in the event.

He added, ‘ It is really wonderful to see special children, participating in the event and if we encourage them , we can get better results and the special children may grow themselves as well’. Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar said that such events should be held on regular basis in order to provide more opportunities to special children. He requested to all stakeholders to coordinate each other for the noble cause of betterment of special persons and children.

The Special Assistant said that his department had already taken many initiatives for the welfare of the special persons/children, as PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was keenly interested in welfare of the special persons/children and had directed Sindh Government to ensure a better life for them. He said that it was a continuous process and we would keep moving in right direction.